If you're a 'Golden Girls' fanatic whose imagination has been running wild since the announcement of the themed cafe, here's a memorabilia-packed treat.

Rue La Rue Café has been posting photos of its interior design progress on Facebook.

The eatery posted a before and after photo Sunday of a wall in the cafe adorned in memorabilia inherited by owner Michael LaRue, Eater New York reports. LaRue was a close friend of the late actress, who played feisty widow Blanche Devereaux on the hit show and inspired the cafe.

"The electrician is coming on Tusday to wire all the new stuff and then...Rue La Rue Café," the post reads.

Decadent portraits of the eatery's inspiration lined the cafe's walls along with McClanahan's encased 1987 Emmy Award and mannequins displaying some of her iconic looks.

Could this mean an opening for the highly anticipated bistro is right around the corner?

Signature treats were also teased on the cafe's Facebook page, including a "Betty White Cake" that will be a daily staple on the menu. The sassy septuagenarians even have their own flavors of their favorite delectable dessert: cheesecake.

The cafe will be on Broadway between 187th and 188th Streets in Washington Heights.

Rue La Rue posted a replica Walk of Fame star for McClanahan in September, which will be placed at the restaurant's threshold.

The cafe said it did not have a set oepning date, but would post on its Facebook page when the time came.

