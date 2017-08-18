Deli Customer Stabs Another With Broken Glass Bottles: NYPD

Police are searching for a man in a bottle slashing inside a deli in Hamilton Heights earlier this month.

A man inside a Manhattan deli smashed two glass bottles and used the jagged edges to stab and slash a person with whom he was arguing inside the store, surveillance video shows.

Police are searching for the man in the violent encounter at Hamilton Deli at 3240 Broadway in Hamilton Heights just before noon Sunday, August 6.

Police said the man was arguing with the 39-year-old victim in the deli when the dispute escalated. The suspect was captured on camera grabbing two glass bottles from the beverage cooler, smashing them together and going after the victim.

The suspect pinned the victim against the wall and used the broken bottles to stab and slash him, video shows. Another man is seen holding the victim to help the attacker.

Suspect in glass bottle stabbing in Hamilton Heights

Photo credit: NYPD

The victim had cuts to his arms and wrists, and scratches to his back and underarms. Someone drove him to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was treated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.