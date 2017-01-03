Girl Scouts Celebrate Anniversary with New Campfire Cookie | NBC New York
Girl Scouts Celebrate Anniversary with New Campfire Cookie

By Ashley Domagola

    Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

    Girl Scouts cookies fans can look forward to a new flavor that honors an old campfire classic: the s'more. 

    The s'mores-inspired "crunchy graham sandwich with creamy chocolate and marshmallow-y filling" was released to honor the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookie.  

    The new flavor pays tribute to the Girl Scouts' history of getting girls outdoors, and of course, enjoying s'mores around the campfire, the organization said in a press release.

    The Girl Scouts were one of the first to spread the recipe, publishing it under the name "Some More" in 1925 in a Girl Scout Leader magazine.  

    During the six-week 2015-2016 cookie season, girls in the NYC area sold 1,107,524 individual boxes. All proceeds from the annual fundraiser remain in within the five boroughs, with $0.65 per box going directly to the individual troop. 

    New Yorkers can use the Cookie Locator App to find the nearest booth sale. The upcoming cookie season is set to begin early this spring.

