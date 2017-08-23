Girl Viciously Attacked by 2 Dogs to Reunite With Good Samaritan Who Saved Her Life - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Girl Viciously Attacked by 2 Dogs to Reunite With Good Samaritan Who Saved Her Life

Jaelyn Rodriguez, 11, was on her way to her bus stop in Yonkers June 22 when the animals mauled her

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An 11-year-old girl was mauled by two girls as she walked to the bus stop, sustaining injuries all over her body. Wale Aliyu reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 22, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Jaelyn Rodriguez, 11, was on her way to her bus stop in Yonkers June 22 when the animals mauled her

    • Bystanders tried to throw cans and bottles at the dogs to stop the attack, but the canines didn't stop; Jose Jimenez came to the rescue

    • The dogs were euthanized; their owner was arrested a day after the attack on a charge of reckless endangerment

    The good Samaritan who swooped in and rescued an 11-year-old girl as two large dogs viciously mauled her on her way to her Yonkers bus stop two months ago will be united Wednesday with the child whose life he is credited with saving.

    Jose Jimenez, of Yonkers, had just completed his night shift at Domino's Sugar Factory when he came upon the Bullmastiff-type dogs attacking and biting Jaelyn Rodriguez on Yonkers Avenue June 22, authorities have said. 

    Bystanders had been trying to help to no avail before Jimenez got there.

    "Cars pulled over and started throwing bottles, whatever they could find. That dog would not let her go. She was screaming for dear life, 'Help me, help me,'" witness Marilyn Garcia said at the time. 

    10 Pets You May Not Know Are Illegal in New York City

    10 Pets You May Not Know Are Illegal in New York City
    Getty Images

    When Jimenez arrived, he grabbed Rodriguez from the dogs' mouths and brought her to a hospital. The child's mother, Teresa Rolon, said the girl was bitten everywhere from her neck to the feet. 

    "If it wasn't for him, she would be dead. She would be dead," Rolon said. 

    Rodriguez spent some time at a hospital being treated for her wounds. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said the girl and her mother will reunite with Jimenez Wednesday at a City Hall ceremony. Jimenez will be presented with the City of Yonkers 2017 Good Samaritan Award for his bravery. 

    The two dogs, which were unleashed with no owner present at the time of the attack, were euthanized after animal control officers' efforts to sedate them with health sticks and darts failed. Their 49-year-old owner was arrested a day after the attack on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said the dogs escaped from a fenced-in yard on Prescott Avenue just before the attack.

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us