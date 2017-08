Little Girl Lost in New York After Being Separated From Family

Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who got separated from her family on the subway in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Klara Alston was lost at the Sutter Avenue station on the L line, NYPD Transit Chief Joseph Fox tweeted.

Police confirmed the girl went missing just before 1 p.m. and was still not found as of just before 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.