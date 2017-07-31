Arianna Sulaiman was injured when a stray bullet struck her hand while she was inside a home on Colorado Avenue in Bridgeport Sunday night.

A 5-year-old girl and a man were both struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Sunday night, city officials confirmed Monday.

The child, who was inside a home on Colorado Avenue, was struck in her hand when gunfire rang out in the area around 11 p.m., officials said. The man was grazed on the head. The injuries are not life threatening.

It appears that neither victim was a target and that they were struck by stray bullets, authorities said. The shooting is under investigation.

Masud Sulaiman said that he and his daughter were visiting family to celebrate a niece's birthday when a bullet came through the window. His daughter Arianna was sitting on his lap playing with a balloon and was hit in the hand, he said.

Sulaiman said his daughter broke a bone in her hand and may need surgery but was awake and talking at the hospital.