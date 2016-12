The driver remained at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl who was found lying in a Bronx street Tuesday.

Police say the girl was hit by a car as she tried to cross East 180th Street near Hughes Avenue in Belmont shortly before noon.

She was pulled from the road with severe body trauma and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 35-year-old driver stayed at the scene and no charges have been filed.