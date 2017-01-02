Giants Win Over Redskins Sets up Post-Season Preview

The Giants’ 19-10 victory over Washington was filled with the unexpected, a nice preview of what we can anticipate as New York heads to the playoffs and Washington heads home. Just consider the following unexpected developments and what it says about the Giants, Washington and what remains of the season (for at least one of these teams).

· Eli Manning played the entire game, even though the Giants had nothing to gain by winning the contest. Not saying Josh Johnson should have gotten some run, but it still seemed likely he’d see some snaps, not least because the Giants put Odell Beckham on ice early in the third quarter after Washington cornerback Josh Norman (or JNo, as he likes to call himself) drew two personal foul penalties after proving he’s incapable of playing Beckham straight up. Beckham is more valuable than Manning, the guy who has large, thundering mammals running at him on every play? Why pull Beckham and not pull Manning or many of the players on defense? You can applaud head coach Ben McAdoo for remaining aggressive in his game-planning -- * golf clap * -- but it’s the inconsistency of applied philosophy that is head-scratching.

· Rookie Paul Perkins rushed for more than 100 yards (21 carries, 102 yards) in his first start of the season. Not unexpected? That Rashad Jennings still got nearly as many carries (18) and about half as many yards (52 yards).

· With everything to play for, Washington’s No. 3 offense came out flat. They totaled fewer than 300 yards (282) for just the second time this season, had the fewest rushing yards on the year (38) and the lowest point total (10). And this was a home game, no less. Washington earlier this year had handed the Giants their only home loss of the year. Now they couldn’t win at home with a playoff bid on the line against a bitter rival that was basically just trying to get reps as a warmup for the playoffs.

· The Giants failed to score 20 points for the fifth game in a row against a middling defense. The Giants are 3-2 in those games. If they can beat Green Bay on the road next week and do it without scoring 20 points, I’ll buy Little Ben McAdoo a gift certificate to Arby’s.

· Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie earned a $500,000 bonus for the first of his two interceptions against Kirk Cousins. A $500,000 bonus. For one play. I’m trying to process how damn excited I’d be if a bonus incentive kicked in like that in a single moment. Pretty sure I’ve keel over with joy. Congrats, DRC.