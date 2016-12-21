George Washington Bridge Bus Station Evacuated for Gas Leak

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2014 file photo, the George Washington Bridge spans the Hudson River between Fort Lee, N.J., and New York, rear. "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee," spoken in January by Bridget Anne Kelly, aide to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was chosen as one of the most notable quotes of the year in an annual list released Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, by a Yale University librarian. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

The George Washington Bridge bus station was evacuated on Wednesday morning for a gas leak, according authorities.

The station, which has stops for Port Authority and MTA buses, was cleared out at about 10:30 a.m. after construction workers there reported smelling gas.

Traffic has not been impacted, but all buses were rerouted around the station.

Con Edison said that the leak originated at a service curb valve in front of the station.

The station is currently undergoing renovation and is operating out of a trailer at Fort Washington Avenue and 179th Street.