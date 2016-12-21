George Washington Bridge Bus Station Evacuated for Gas Leak

The George Washington Bridge bus station was evacuated on Wednesday morning for a gas leak, according authorities.
The station, which has stops for Port Authority and MTA buses, was cleared out at about 10:30 a.m. after construction workers there reported smelling gas.
Traffic has not been impacted, but all buses were rerouted around the station.
Con Edison said that the leak originated at a service curb valve in front of the station.
The station is currently undergoing renovation and is operating out of a trailer at Fort Washington Avenue and 179th Street.
