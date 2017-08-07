These are America's favorite grocery stores, according to consumer experience company Market Force. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

An iconic Manhattan grocery chain has closed its Chelsea location after more than 20 years in business.

The Garden of Eden store on West 23rd Street, near Seventh Avenue, closed last week, its office confirmed. Signs that had been hanging in the window up till the closure thanked customers for their loyalty over the years and announced a 40-percent discount off goods in the store.

Store manager Nargis Khatun told DNAInfo, "There's a lot of competition in this area."

"The people appreciate this store -- people are going to miss this store, definitely," she said.

Garden of Eden has two other stores open in Manhattan, one in Union Square and another in Morningside Heights.

