There was no immediate word on injuries.

A Jitney bus flipped over on the northbound Garden State Parkway near the Colonia Service area in Woodbridge Thursday morning, blocking two left lanes of the busy highway as emergency crews responded.

About six to nine passengers were aboard the bus when it overturned after an accident involving a commuter van near exit 135 shortly before 9 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police. No serious injuries were reported.

At least half a dozen emergency vehicles were spotted at the scene. Crews surrounded the small bus, which was on its side in the median as police officers directed traffic away from the accident site.

Drivers were advised to expect extensive delays in the area.