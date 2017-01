Traffic after a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Credit: Robert Hartsell

A multi-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway on Saturday seriously injured two people and backed up traffic for miles, officials said.

At least one vehicle overturned on the southbound lanes near exit 120 in Matawan, according to Total Traffic.

New Jersey State Police said two people were seriously injured and traffic was diverted to local lanes.

Traffic was backed up to exit 124 in South Amboy, Total Traffic said.