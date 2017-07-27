Security Guard Steals $100K on First Day at Work: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Security Guard Steals $100K on First Day at Work: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Security Guard Steals $100K on First Day at Work: Cops
    NBC 4 NY

    A security guard employed by cash vault and transport company Garda stole $100,000 in cash in his first day on the job, police in New Jersey say.

    Fairfield police say 19-year-old Larry Brooks was caught on the company's surveillance cameras stealing $100,000 on the job. 

    The company's security officers were able to recover about $86,000 from a car parked in Elizabeth, where Brooks lives, before the company contacted police.

    Brooks was arrested on a charge of second-degree theft, then released on his own recognizance. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if Brooks had retained an attorney. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us