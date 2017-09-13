What to Know Four alleged gang members were arrested

Police say they rammed a police car and had drugs and weapons in their vehicle

Police haven't said what gang they believe they're a part of

Four gang members were arrested after ramming a police car while trying to escape officers on Long Island, police say.

The four alleged gang members were pulled over by police on River Road in Shirley on Tuesday night before they tried to flee, according to police.

Members of the Firearms Suppression Team were involved in the traffic stop, and police say weapons and drugs were ultimately seized from the vehicle.

The four suspects, whose names have not been released, all face drugs and weapons charges.

Police haven't identified them or revealed what gang they believe them to be members of.

Suffolk County police were expected to give more information about the arrests at a press conference on Wednesday.