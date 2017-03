A Gaboon viper, but not the one that was beheaded.

A pet snake bit its owner's hand, so the man cut the reptile's head off, police said Saturday.

The 27-year-old man was cleaning the fish tank where the Gaboon viper lived Friday night in the Bronx, police said.

The snake bit him and didn't let go, so the man cut the snake's head off, police said.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Although Gaboon vipers are venomous, the man didn't get poisoned, police said.