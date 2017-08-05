Four people were shot and suffered serious injuries during a party at a sports complex in Lakewood, New Jersey, police said late Saturday night.

The shooting at the Brook Road Sports Complex left the victims with chest, leg and arm injuries, law enforcement sources told News 4 New York. None of the wounds are considered life-threatening.

At least two of the victims drove themselves to the hospital, the sources said, adding that a car was found at the hospital with a weapon inside. It was not clear if that was the suspect's car or not, though.

Two of the four victims are expected to be sent to Jersey Shore Medical Center for further treatment.

Reward for Information on Anti-Semitic Messages in NJ

New Jersey's attorney general announced a $10,000 award after an anti-Jewish banner was put up at a synagogue. (Published Sunday, July 2, 2017)

Violent crime has been on a steady rise in Lakewood, where the population has more than doubled in the last 30 years to become one of the largest cities in the state.

There were 170 violent crimes in the town in 2015, according to FBI data, nearly double the number of two years previously.

Lakewood also made international news earlier this summer after 26 members of the town's dominant Orthodox Jewish community were arrested for welfare fraud.

Those arrests spurred anti-Semitic attacks in the town, police say, including the vandalism of a synagogue.



