Four people were shot when gunfire broke out at a house party in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.
The party was at a house on 99th Street in Canarsie, the NYPD said. No one has been arrested.
According to police, the victims include:
- A 32-year-old man shot in the back;
- A 28-year-old man shot in the abdomen;
- A 22-year-old man shot in the buttocks;
- A 29-year-old woman shot in the buttocks.
All of the victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and were expected to survive their injuries.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago