Four people were shot at a house party in Canarsie, the NYPD says. (Published 38 minutes ago)

Four people were shot when gunfire broke out at a house party in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

The party was at a house on 99th Street in Canarsie, the NYPD said. No one has been arrested.

According to police, the victims include:

A 32-year-old man shot in the back;

A 28-year-old man shot in the abdomen;

A 22-year-old man shot in the buttocks;

A 29-year-old woman shot in the buttocks.

All of the victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and were expected to survive their injuries.