Four People Shot at House Party in Canarsie: NYPD

    Four people were shot when gunfire broke out at a house party in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said. 

    The party was at a house on 99th Street in Canarsie, the NYPD said. No one has been arrested. 

    According to police, the victims include: 

    • A 32-year-old man shot in the back;
    • A 28-year-old man shot in the abdomen;
    • A 22-year-old man shot in the buttocks; 
    • A 29-year-old woman shot in the buttocks. 
    All of the victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and were expected to survive their injuries. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

