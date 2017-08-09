A mother and her daughter were found dead inside the NYC apartment, police say. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A foul odor led authorities to discover two women dead inside a Manhattan apartment, sources tell News 4 New York.

A 94-year-old woman and her 70-year-old daughter were discovered Tuesday inside the apartment on East 16th Street in Gramercy Park, according to cops.

Sources tell News 4 New York that the pair were found lying face up on the floor of a bedroom. The mother was found naked, and the daughter was discovered with just her underwear on, sources said.

Police say both bodies had already began to decompose when they were found. Officials said both women suffered from health problems, but it was not immediately clear how or when the mother and daughter died. An autopsy will be done Wednesday.

There is no sign of forced entry or trauma or injuries on the bodies, police said.