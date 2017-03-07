An infant boy died a day after being released from the Queens hospital where he was treated for a kidney issue and possible hypothermia, law enforcement sources say.

The 3-month-old child was found unconscious and unresponsive at his foster mother's home in South Ozone Park just after noon Tuesday, according to police. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there was no obvious sign of trauma. The medical examiner's office will determine a cause of death.

Law enforcement sources said the baby had been hospitalized last month for severe dehydration, and was released back to the foster mother.