A man was shot and critically injured by police in New Jersey on Sunday, authorities say. Wale Aliyu reports.

A 29-year-old Fort Lee man remains in critical condition at the hospital after being shot by police who were responding to a landlord-tenant dispute in the quiet New Jersey neighborhood Sunday morning, prosecutors say.

Jaquan Suber was shot during a confrontation with police at his Summit Avenue home, authorities said. Hours earlier, at about 6 a.m., police were called there for a dispute involving Suber, who lived in the basement, and his landlord, who lived on the first floor.

The officers left the home after the first call, then responded again to investigate a missing person report, prosecutors said. While officers were there, they were directed to the basement apartment to follow up on the earlier landlord-tenant dispute.

That's when Suber was shot; circumstances surrounding the police shooting are still being investigated, prosecutors say.

Suber was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he continues to be treated. He's been arrested on gun and assault charges, but a court date has not yet been scheduled.