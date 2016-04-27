Former Employee Admits to Stealing Over $250K in Equipment from College | NBC New York
Former Employee Admits to Stealing Over $250K in Equipment from College

    A former employee of an upstate New York college has admitted to stealing more than $250,000 in electronics equipment from the school.

    The Times Union of Albany reports 47-year-old Clifford Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday in Saratoga County to second-degree grand larceny.

    The Rensselear County man was arrested in September and accused of stealing more than $258,000 in electronics from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs between January 2011 and September 2015. State police say he would order and purchase the equipment using a college credit card and take the items home.

    Troopers say Williams manipulated school business records to cover up the thefts.

    Williams faces up to 15 years behind bars when he's sentenced on June 21.

    Published at 4:14 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 4:15 PM EDT on Apr 27, 2016

