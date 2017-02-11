Man Crushed to Death by Forklift in Queens: NYPD | NBC New York
Man Crushed to Death by Forklift in Queens: NYPD

    A man was crushed to death between a forklift and a van Saturday in Queens, police say. 

    Rakesh Ram, 28, of Brooklyn, parked his forklift on a hill at an FDNY warehouse on Long Island City, police said. 

    The forklift rolled backward, hitting Ram and pinning him against the van, police said. 

    Officers found him unconscious and unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    Police are investigating. 

