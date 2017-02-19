Wildfire Burns in Ocean County: NJ Officials

A forest fire burns Sunday in Ocean County. (Credit: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

A wildfire burning in Ocean County that caused a road to close is about 80 percent contained, New Jersey officials said.

Firefighters expect the blaze at Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Manchester to burn about 570 acres, or slightly less than a square mile.

County Road 539 was reopened at about 4 p.m. with smoke advisory signs, according to Bob Considine, spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

No property has been damaged, no structures threatened and there have been no evacuations, Considine said.

The fire was discovered at about 10 a.m., he said. Firefighters plan to monitor it overnight.

The cause is under investigation.

