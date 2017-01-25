Restaurant Fire Rages on Busy Commercial Strip in Flushing | NBC New York
Restaurant Fire Rages on Busy Commercial Strip in Flushing

    A raging restaurant fire on a packed commercial strip in Flushing, Queens, has injured two firefighters, fire officials say. 

    The blaze broke out inside a Chinese restaurant on the first floor at 135-42 Roosevelt. Ave Wednesday afternoon, according to the FDNY. It spread to an adjacent building.

    More than 160 firefighters are at the scene. Fire officials say two firefighters have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    The fire was causing delays on the 7 subway line between the Mets-Willets Point and Flushing-Main Street stations. 

    It's not clear what started the fire. 

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

