The sailors, marines and guardsmen are coming to town for Fleet Week.

Fleet Week New York is set to take place from May 24 through May 30, with an estimated 5,000 sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen expected to participate.

Fleet Week Kicks Off in NYC

It’s a grand sight every year here in the city. One we see every Memorial Day weekend. Fleet Week! A procession of ships carrying thousands of sailors, marines and coast guard personnel sailed up the Hudson. Marc Santia got a front row seat on one of the ships. (Published Wednesday, May 25, 2016)

The celebration kicks off with the arrival of Naval of Coast Guard ships into New York City on the Hudson River Wednesday morning.

Later that evening, the Grammy Award-winning band Alabama Shakes will perform at a welcome party for incoming servicemen and women at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Wednesday night, according to the USO of Metropolitan New York and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, who are co-sponsoring the event.

During Fleet Week, New Yorkers will be able to visit participating ships and attend free screenings and events, including a screening of "Top Gun" on the Intrepid at Pier 86 and a Battle of the Big Bands music and swing dancing event.

The annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony will also feature the unfurliing of a 100-foot American flag, the playing of Taps, a ceremonial wreath-laying and a three-volley rifle salute.

This will be the 29th year of Fleet Week New York. The theme this year is "Celebrating the Sea Services and Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Seabees," according to organizers.

Ships sailing in will include USS Kearsarge, USGC Hamilton, HMCS Glace Bay, U.S. Naval Academy Yard patrol boats, RV Neil Armstrong, USS San Jacinto, USS Monterey, USS Lassen, USCGC Katherine Walker, USS Zephyr, USNS Yuma, II Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Seabees/Naval Construction Force.



For more information, visit www.IntrepidMuseum.org