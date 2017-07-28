First-responders on Long Island helped deliver a baby boy on the side of the LIE Thursday night.

The 27-year-old mom-to-be’s water broke on the way to the hospital and her brother-in-law pulled over near exit 58 in Islandia.

Highway patrol officer Joseph Goss got to the scene first, put a blanket underneath Jessica Ramos of Brentwood and reclined her seat.

Top Tri-State News Photos

EMTs Jerry Varricchio and Michael Topchishvili of the Ronkonkoma Ambulance Company arrived a short time later, along with EMTs Shane Ford, Irvin Lin, Bipra Saha and Kellie Kolessar from the Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Ramos was placed on a backboard and carried to an ambulance, where she gave birth to her son, Noah, at 7:05 p.m.

Ramos and Noah were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in good condition.

On Wednesday night, a group of NYPD transit officers helped deliver the child of a homeless woman in a downtown Brooklyn subway station.