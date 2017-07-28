First-Responders on Long Island Help Deliver Baby Boy on Side of LIE - NBC New York
First-Responders on Long Island Help Deliver Baby Boy on Side of LIE

    SCPD
    Left to right, Michael Topchishvili (Ronkonkoma), Bipra Saha (SBVAC), Shane Ford (SBVAC), Jessica Ramos, Noah, Jerry Varricchio (Ronkonkoma), Kellie Kolessar (SBVAC), Irvin Lin (SBVAC)

    First-responders on Long Island helped deliver a baby boy on the side of the LIE Thursday night.

    The 27-year-old mom-to-be’s water broke on the way to the hospital and her brother-in-law pulled over near exit 58 in Islandia.

    Highway patrol officer Joseph Goss got to the scene first, put a blanket underneath Jessica Ramos of Brentwood and reclined her seat.

    EMTs Jerry Varricchio and Michael Topchishvili of the Ronkonkoma Ambulance Company arrived a short time later, along with EMTs Shane Ford, Irvin Lin, Bipra Saha and Kellie Kolessar from the Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

    Ramos was placed on a backboard and carried to an ambulance, where she gave birth to her son, Noah, at 7:05 p.m.

    Ramos and Noah were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in good condition.

    On Wednesday night, a group of NYPD transit officers helped deliver the child of a homeless woman in a downtown Brooklyn subway station.

