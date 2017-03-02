Museum of Chocolate Coming to NYC | NBC New York
Museum of Chocolate Coming to NYC

By Ashley Domagola

    Richard Drew
    FILE: In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, photo, Jacques Torres, who sells his well-known and high-end chocolate and other food at eight locations in New York and online, pours a cup of hot chocolate at his flagship store in New York.

    "Mr. Chocolate" will soon be opening his first museum in New York City.

    Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres will be a part of the Jacques Torres chocolate shop at 350 Hudson Street in Manhattan. 

    Museum organizers are leaving everything to the imagination until the press preview early next week. 

    Some chocolate enthusiasts are comparing the museum to last summer's smash hit Museum of Ice Cream. The museum, which featured a tasting room and sprinkle pool, released tickets in batches that would sell out within minutes. 

    Mark Lennihan

    Although Torres' museum will be a permanent fixture, it's unclear what visitors can expect and how they can get tickets. 

    Published 2 hours ago

