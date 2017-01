Firefighters put out a blaze at self storage units on Staten Island.

Fourteen firefighters were hurt Saturday battling a four-alarm blaze at a self-storage site on Staten Island, officials say.

Three firefighters were in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said. The other 11 suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The fire at Metro Self Storage on Veterans Road was reported around 9:30 a.m., officials said.