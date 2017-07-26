Firefighter Among 3 Hurt in Late-Night Blaze in the Bronx: Officials | NBC New York
Firefighter Among 3 Hurt in Late-Night Blaze in the Bronx: Officials

    Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire in the Bronx, officials say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    The flames broke out late Tuesday night on Decatur Avenue in Norwood, damaging at least two homes.

    Two people, along with a firefighter, were injured and were brought to an area hospital, firefighters said. However, the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

    Video from the scene shows flames spewing out of the roof of the building, along with a large crowd out on the streets.

    There is still no word on what may have sparked the fire.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

