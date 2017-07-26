Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire in the Bronx, officials say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A fire in the Bronx sent three people to the hospital, firefighters say.

The flames broke out late Tuesday night on Decatur Avenue in Norwood, damaging at least two homes.

Two people, along with a firefighter, were injured and were brought to an area hospital, firefighters said. However, the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Video from the scene shows flames spewing out of the roof of the building, along with a large crowd out on the streets.

Still the Bronx A post shared by Tee (@san_polloloco) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

There is still no word on what may have sparked the fire.