There were no serious injuries but investigators were still trying to figure out as of Wednesday evening how it started. Marc Santia reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

What to Know The fire escalated to five alarms before the flames were extinguished

Smoke could be seen for miles away

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene, with bright orange flames leaping from the building

The inferno that devoured a New Jersey furniture store, sending thick black smoke billowing into that air that could be seen from midtown Manhattan, may have been caused by an unpermitted roofer, officials say.

The cause of the blaze at the store on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen will be listed as accidental, but fire inspector Thomas Irving says investigators have yet to find any permit application for the work that was underway when the fire broke out shortly before noon Wednesday.

Under state fire code, roofing work in which any kind of flame is used requires at least one person on the roof with a fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported in the five-alarm blaze.

Dramatic Aerials of Raging Furniture Store Fire in New Jersey

Chopper 4 was over the scene as flames engulfed a furniture store in New Jersey Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)