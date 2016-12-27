1 Dead as Fire Guts New Jersey Home Overnight

A man believed to be in his 60s died in an overnight house fire in Irvington, authorities say.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. Monday at a two-and-a-half-story home on 40th street and was put out about two hours later. Firefighters were forced to go in from a third-floor window because intense flames blocked the home's front door.

The man's body was found on the third floor after firefighters doused the flames. Prosecutors say the body was badly burned, and formal identification and cause of death are pending additional investigation.

A woman who said she knows the victim, who she said went by the name Captain, told NBC 4 New York she lived with him for awhile. She was too emotional to speak further, saying, "I just can't right now."

Four other adult residents escaped the home safely, prosecutors said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No firefighters were hurt.