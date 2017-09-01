Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Tribeca Building

A fire is raging inside a five-story building in Tribeca, sending up huge plumes of black smoke and flames that could be seen for miles.

The FDNY says it was called to the building at 24 Murray St., near Church Street, at around 6:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Flames were erupting from the roof, and towers from ladder units have surrounded the building.

The building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above.



This story is developing.