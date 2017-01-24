Flames consumed a vehicle on the Manhattan Bridge Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic delays in the area as thick black smoke billowed into the air. (Published 2 minutes ago)

No one was hurt in the blaze that erupted on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the bridge shortly after 1 p.m., fire officials said.

Photos posted to social media showed dramatic flames, with a yellow school bus stalled near the engulfed vehicle. A still shot from a Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the burned out husk of a vehicle after the flames had been doused, the front of the car obliterated as traffic builds up behind it.

Video shot from a distance away showed smoke billowing out over the middle of the span as emergency crews responded.

All Brooklyn-bound upper level lanes were closed as authorities investigated.