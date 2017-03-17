Possible Basement Fire Reported at Empire State Building

Footage posted to Instagram showed a heavy emergency response, with at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.

Authorities are responding to a possible basement fire at the Empire State Building Friday afternoon that witnesses say sparked an evacuation at the landmark.

No injuries were reported, but social media erupted with concern. Footage posted to Instagram showed a heavy emergency response, with at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles at the scene.

At least one witness tweeted an image of crowds in the lobby and said the elevators smelled like smoke.

