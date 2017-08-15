A fight between two young men on Long Island turned deadly when one of them drove off in a car, and the other jumped onto the hood and hung on until the vehicle crashed, sending him flying onto the sidewalk, where he slammed his head onto the pavement, police say.

Nassau police say 19-year-old Christian Arevalo and 20-year-old Corey Howell, both of Great Neck, got into some sort of argument on Manor Drive Friday night. The two, who knew each other, began physically fighting, and Arevalo got into his mother's Nissan Altima and started driving off -- and Howell jumped onto the hood, police said.

Arevalo kept driving as Howell clung on, and then got into an accident with another sedan on Cumberland Avenue and crashed into a curb, according to police.

Howell was thrown off the hood of the car and struck his head on the pavement, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with head, neck and spine injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Saturday.

Police say while they were investigating the accident, they learned Arevalo was also suspected in a robbery in Great Neck last month and that he violated a court order of protection last May, also in Great Neck.

Arevalo was arrested on charges of manslaughter, robbery, criminal contempt, reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operator. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Sunday. It's not clear if he has an attorney who could comment on the charges.