Ferry With Dozens Aboard Catches Fire in East River - NBC New York
    Dozens of people were aboard a ferry that caught fire on the East River, officials say. 

    The FDNY's Marine Battalion was responding to the boat fire near Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan shortly before noon on Friday. 

    More than 90 passengers were on the boat, according to officials. No injuries have been reported. 

    The fire is believed to be in the engine room of the 125-feet-long ferry. The FDNY said the fire had been put out. 

    NY Waterway and New York Water Taxi operate ferries at Pier 11, but it wasn't immediately clear if the vessel belonged to one of them. 

