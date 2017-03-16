The Manhattan district attorney's office said it was ending a probe into whether the mayor and associates improperly funneled campaign donations toward upstate Senate races. (Published 26 minutes ago)

What to Know State and federal prosecutors cleared Mayor de Blasio in parallel investigations on Thursday

State officials were looking into campaign finance violations, while federal authorities were investigating favors for donors

A recent poll showed de Blasio heavily favored to be re-elected this year despite the two probes

State and federal prosecutors cleared Mayor de Blasio in two separate, long-running probes into campaign financing and favors for donors.

The surprise announcements, issued just minutes apart Thursday morning, were a major victory for the mayor, who is up for re-election this year. Recent polls give him a commanding lead, even as they also showed deep-seated voter skepticism about whether he had done anything wrong.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said it was ending a probe into whether the mayor and associates improperly funneled campaign donations toward upstate Senate races.

A letter from District Attorney Cy Vance to the state's Board of Elections said the activities of de Blasio's associates "appear contrary to the intent and spirit of the laws that impost candidate contribution limits," but that they could not be prosecuted nonetheless.

De Blasio, in an interview on WNYC's "The Brian Lehrer Show," said he had not seen the full Manhattan D.A. letter, but that he and his associates had always acted legally.

"We did everything within the law, everything within clear ethical standards," the mayor said. "I feel like we have really honored the spirit of the law."

The mayor was expected to hold a news briefing on the matter later Thursday.

Minutes after Vance's statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said it was also ending a separate investigation into whether official favors were done for campaign donors.

Mayor de Blasio Meets With Feds in Pay-to-Play Probe

Mayor de Blasio met with federal prosecutors Friday in connection with their investigation into whether the mayor and his aides traded government favors for donations. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 24, 2017)

"Although it is rare that we issue a public statement about the status of an investigation, we believe it appropriate in this case at this time, in order not to unduly influence the upcoming campaign and Mayoral election," Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.

De Blasio shied away from linking Kim's decision to last week's firing of the prosecutor's predecessor, Preet Bharara.

"I think it's been basically a year of an investigation, which is a long time, a lot of cooperation from me and my team all along, and I'm not going to conjecture about how they came to their conclusion," the mayor told Lehrer.