A routine elevator ride ended in a violent and unexpected death for a 46-year-old Bronx man Thursday evening.

Police say officers discovered Bakary Darboe with trauma to the back of his head around 5:10 p.m. in the seventh floor hallway of his building on East 156th Street in Melrose. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, was taken into custody, officials said. Although the two lived in the same building, officials said they don't believe the men knew each other prior to the crime.

Law enforcement officials have ruled Darboe's death a homicide, police said.

The father of five was allegedly riding the elevator in his building when he was pulled from the lift and beaten to death just two floors below his apartment by a neighbor, the Daily News reports.

A police source told the newspaper that the perp was allegedly shadow boxing in the hallway when the elevator stopped on his floor. That's when the doors opened and he pounded the dad to death using his fists and a blunt object.

Officers apprehended him shortly after Darboe's bloody body was found slumped in the hallway, the newspaper reported.

Police said the charges against the suspect, who remains unidentified, were pending and the investigation is ongoing.