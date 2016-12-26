Elmer Gomez-Ruano left his daughter at the Port Authority bus terminal in November after allegedly killing her mother in Connecticut, police say

Police in Connecticut say a man charged with killing his wife and abandoning their 6-year-old daughter at a New York City bus station was angry over his wife's relationship with another man.

An arrest warrant affidavit prepared by Stamford police and obtained by The Advocate of Stamford also says Elmer Gomez Ruano confessed to smothering 24-year-old Dionicia Bautista-Cano with a wet towel until she died.

Police say the couple had been reunited for less than 24 hours when they got into a fight over her ex-boyfriend Nov. 14 in their Stamford apartment. Authorities allege Ruano killed Bautista-Cano while their daughter apparently was sleeping.

Ruano has pleaded not guilty to murder. His lawyer, Darnell Crosland, didn't immediately return messages Monday.

Police Find Girl Abandoned at Port Authority Bus Terminal

A young girl was found abandoned inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)

Crosland told The Advocate the girl is in foster care.