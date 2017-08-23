What to Know Michael Luciano, 58, and Philip Luciano, 29, are accused of selling the deadly drugs on dark web marketplace AlphaBay

Officials from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York say the sales date back until at least February of 2016

Selling fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin, on the dark web has become increasingly common among anonymous buyers/sellers

A father and son from Staten Island face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute after allegedly selling fentanyl and oxycodone on the dark web for over a year, according to officials.

Michael Luciano, 58, and Philip Luciano, 29, are accused of selling the deadly drugs on dark web marketplace AlphaBay under the username “Zane61.”

Officials from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York say the sales date back until at least February of 2016.

The father and son were arrested last month after Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at the Staten Island home where authorities say shipments of Fentanyl were received.

During the search, Michael Luciano allegedly admitted to buying and selling drugs on AlphaBay along with his son.

According to investigators, the father said his son handled the technological side of the operation, including accessing the site and purchasing online currency Bitcoin. Michael Luciano would then allegedly package the drugs and take them to a local post office using a false return address.

One user praised the pair in a review on the site, saying “Great stealth, fast shipping, legit product. Perfect 10/10,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The practice of selling fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin, on the dark web has become increasingly common among buyers and sellers looking to remain anonymous, according to the DEA.

But officials say they hope the father and son's arrests serve as a warning to those who think they can get away with it.

“Today's arrest of this father and son should serve as a strong reminder the anonymity of the 'Dark Web' can't always protect you from the long arm of the law,” HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Angel M. Melendez said in a statement.

The father and son face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the top count. It wasn't immediately clear if the two had retained attorneys who could comment on the allegations.