Father, Son Stabbed Walking on Brooklyn Sidewalk: NYPD

(Published 14 minutes ago)

A father and his adult son were stabbed as they were walking together in Brooklyn Friday, and the son is in critical condition, police say.

The 47-year-old father and his 21-year-old son were walking near Pitkin Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brownsville when a group of men mobbed them and stabbed them just after 2 p.m., police said.

Both men were taken to Brookdale University Hospital. The son's injuries were critical; his father is expected to survive.

It's not clear if the victims knew their attackers. Police haven't said if they've identified any suspects.