A driver lost control and crashed into a restaurant parking lot early Saturday, killing at least one person, police said.

The car was travelling eastbound on Route 4 in Paramus when it lost control and flipped over into the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant at the Bergen Town Center shopping area, police said.

One person in the car was confirmed dead, police said, and another may have died.

One lane of eastbound Route 4 remained closed at 7 a.m.