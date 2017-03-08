1 Killed When Tractor-Trailer, SUV Collide at Long Island Intersection: Police | NBC New York
    A passenger was killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a small SUV at a Long Island intersection Wednesday, authorities say. 

    The collision happened at the intersection of Route 109 and Main Street in Farmingdale just after 2:30 p.m. It sent both vehicles into a utility pole and a parking lot of a nearby car shop.

    A passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene, Nassau police said.

    Hempstead Turnpike is closed between Fulton and Main as police investigate. 

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

