A brazen fare beater allegedly punched and attacked a woman who uses a cane to walk in a Bronx subway station before fleeing with a child in a stroller.

Police say the 56-year-old victim paid her fare to enter the Fordham Road D train Station near 188th Street and Grand Concourse around 3:45 p.m. Saturday Jan. 28. The woman, who uses a cane to walk, used a gate to enter the station.

The suspect allegedly followed her inside without paying. Authorities said she got angry when the victim told her to pay her fare and followed her onto the southbound platform.

Police said that's when the brazen attacker threw a large cup at the woman, then grabbed her hair and punched her in the head with a closed fist, causing her to fall back. The victim wasn't hospitalized as a result of the attack.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene with a child in a stroller, police said.

Authorities say she's believed to be between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches, and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and a headscarf.

Anyone with information regarding the attack should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the Crime Stoppers website to submit tips anonymously.