Vanessa Marcotte's Family Speaks Out

The family of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte made their first public statement in four months on Wednesday, thanking the public for their support and announcing the establishment of a foundation in her name.

Standing outside the First Congregational Church of Princeton, Marcotte's uncle, Steven Therrien, read a brief statement as his wife and Marcotte's parents Rossana and John Marcotte stood silently alongside.

"This is our first public statement, and we would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors and the entire Princeton community for their overwhelming love and support during this most difficult time," Therrien said. "It has been more than four months since Vanessa was tragically taken from us. Not a day goes by that we don't reflect on the enormity of her loss."

Therrien also announced that the family has set up a website - vanessamarcotte.org - and established the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation to help support projects sharing Marcotte's values of "giving back and volunteerism." He also said further updates or comments from the family on Marcotte's murder will be posted on the website.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old former Google employee, was killed while jogging near her mother's house on Aug. 7. She lived in New York City but was in Princeton to visit her family for the weekend. She left her mother's home on Brooks Station Road to go for a run, but never returned.

Her body was found in a remote, wooded area a half mile away later that evening. Police said her body was naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

State police detectives and local police said last month that they had received more than 1,000 tips through a dedicated tip line.

The district attorney's office said Wednesday that there is no update on the investigation.

Last month, police released new information about a dark-colored SUV that witnesses reported was parked near where Marcotte's body was found on the day she was found dead.

Marcotte's killing came just five days after the death of Karina Vetrano, another New York City woman whose body was found hours after leaving for a run in in Queens park. Police said Vetrano fought her attacker "ferociously" and DNA was found at the scene, but no arrests had been made. Police have also said there was nothing to make them think her death and Marcotte's were connected.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case in general is asked to call 508-453-7589.