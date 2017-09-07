A Long Island high school's football team will play this season despite the death of a player's death during a training drill, a school district spokesperson says. Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know Joshua Mileto died on Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four other players were carrying struck him on the head, police said

Mileto's family plans to sue Sachem Central School District and the Sachem East Touchdown Club for $15 million in damages

The district has announced coaching changes pending the outcome of an investigation

The family of a 16-year-old Long Island boy who died when a log fell on his head during a pre-season high school football drill has filed notice they intend to sue for $15 million in damages.

Attorney Jay Dankner says the notice of claim is the first step before a formal lawsuit is filed against the Sachem Central School District and the Sachem East Touchdown Club Inc.

He says the family is seeking compensation for pain, suffering and death.

Mileto died on Aug. 10 after a 400-pound log he and four other players were carrying struck him on the head, Suffolk County police said. The accident occurred during the summer camp held on school grounds before football practices officially began.



Dankner says such training was inappropriate for high school players.

A spokeswoman says the district does not comment on pending litigation. Club officials, who operated the preseason camp, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The head coach of the high school football team, along with an assistant, have been reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Mileto.

