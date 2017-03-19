Family, Friends Remember EMT Killed in Line of Duty | NBC New York
Family, Friends Remember EMT Killed in Line of Duty

    Friends and family gathered in the Bronx at the scene of the deadly ambulance theft that took the life of an EMT. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hundreds of people lit candles Sunday night at the scene of the incident that took the life of emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo.

    Police had said she was run over by her ambulance that was stolen Thursday in the Bronx.

    Family and friends came to the vigil and spoke of a selfless, hardworking mother.

    “She was amazing," family friend Gabriella Pizzaro said. “She always put somebody before her. She will always be missed and I will love her forever."

    Arroyo’s oldest son Kenny said they are very overwhelmed.

    "She would always put people before herself, he said.” Which is something I loved."

    The man accused of killing her, 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez, is behind bars, and his attorney said he is severely mentally ill.

    But an army of EMT’s say they want justice.

    “You can't bring her back and she's got five kids,” paramedic Zarina Ronay said. “Her youngest being seven. A life without a mom."

