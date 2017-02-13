What to Know Most of the tri-state, including New York City, is under a wind advisory Monday

The National Weather Services warns of wind from 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

By early morning, the wind had already been blamed for a transformer fire and train suspensions

A double-pane-glass window on the 23rd floor of a Manhattan hotel somehow shattered late Monday morning, sending glass flying to the ground, though no one was hurt, a spokesman said.

Authorities were called to the Millenium Hilton on Church Street around 10:30 a.m. for reports of falling glass.

According to hotel spokesman Chris Hill, only the exterior pane of the window broke. Hill said he couldn't confirm if it was weather-related, though the glass shattered amid wind gusts that topped 60 mph in parts of the tri-state.

The room was vacant at the time.

Hill said the glass company was en route to repair the window. The sidewalk below remained roped off and the street was shut down as a precaution.

"The well-being, safety and security of our guests are of paramount importance and we continue to make every effort to ensure that all practices and standards are in line with strict safety and security regulations," Hill said in a statement. "The hotel is currently cooperating fully with the local authorities in their investigation."

It was the second time in little more than a month shattered glass fell from the lower Manhattan building. In early January, the Department of Buildings said a piece of metal flew off a nearby building and broke a 27th-floor window of the hotel. No one was hurt in that accident either.