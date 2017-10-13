Fake Messenger Flees With $58,000 Worth of iPhones From NYC Apple Store - NBC New York
Fake Messenger Flees With $58,000 Worth of iPhones From NYC Apple Store

    The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man who passed himself off as a messenger and stole $58,000 worth of iPhones from an Apple Inc. store.

    The unidentified man walked into a store in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday and told an employee he was a messenger there for a pick-up. The NYPD says the employee gave the man three boxes with approximately $58,000 worth of iPhone 7s.

    The man then fled the location in a white Ford van with unknown license plates.

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect Friday and are asking the public to help in identifying him.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

