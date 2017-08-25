Police say three woman stole a bunch of jewelry from a stand in the Bronx.

Three woman posing as customers at a stand in the Bronx shoved a bunch of jewelry into their pockets and beat up the worker when she confronted them about it, police say.

The NYPD says on Aug. 1, the trio walked up to the jewelry stand on Walton Avenue and East 170th Street in Highbridge stole a bunch of merchandise.

When the stand worker told them to give it back, the suspect punched her repeatedly in the face away, heading west on 170th Street, police said.

The women, described to be about 18 to 20 years old, are seen on surveillance footage all wearing shorts and a tank top.

Police urge witnesses to come forward and call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to the women’s arrests.